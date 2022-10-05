Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

Ukraine Joins Spain and Portugal's Joint Bid to Host 2030 World Cup

By Stefan Sykes,CNBC

John Sibley Reuters
  • Ukraine has joined Spain and Portugal in their bid to host the 2030 World Cup.
  • The proposal was backed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
  • The three countries face a competing bid from Egypt, Greece and Saudi Arabia and a bid from Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay and Chile.

Ukraine has joined Spain and Portugal in their bid to host the 2030 World Cup.

The partnership between the three countries was confirmed by leaders of the countries' three soccer federations at UEFA headquarters Wednesday.

"This is the dream of millions of Ukrainian fans. The dream of people who survived the horrors of war or are still in the occupied territories, over which the Ukrainian flag will surely fly soon," said Andriy Pavelko, president of Ukraine's soccer federation, at a news conference Wednesday.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

He said the move was sanctioned by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Ukraine has been under full-scale invasion by Russia since February.

Details were not given on how many games would be held in Ukraine, or in which cities, but the Olympic Stadium in Kyiv hosted the finals of the 2012 European Championship and the 2018 Champions League.

"Now it's not the Iberian bid, it's the European bid," Spain's soccer federation president, Luis Rubiales, said at the news conference, according to the Associated Press. "Together we represent the power of transformation football has in society."

Money Report

Business 6 mins ago

Ford Hikes Starting Price of Electric F-150 Lightning for Second Time in Less Than Two Months

Business 28 mins ago

The Powerball Jackpot Is Worth $353 Million—and These 8 States Pay Winners the Most

Spain and Portugal previously announced their joint bid in June 2021. The new bid faces competition from a collaboration between Egypt, Greece and Saudi Arabia, and a South American bid between Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay and Chile.

FIFA will vote to choose the host in 2024.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Business
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us