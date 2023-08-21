Ukraine war live updates: Drone attacks reported near Moscow; Russia warns F-16 jet donations will escalate war

This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates.

Russian authorities reported attacks by two drones in the Moscow region, which they said were intercepted by air defense forces. Falling debris from the interception injured two people, officials said.

Denmark and the Netherlands announced their plan to donate a number of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, drawing condemnation from Russian officials who warn the move will only escalate the war.

Meanwhile, flights at four airports in the Moscow region were briefly suspended, with several flights rerouted for "civil safety", local authorities said.

Russia's federal air transport agency did not specify the reason for the disruption, but the timing tracked with reports from the Russian Defense Ministry about a "terrorist attack" carried out by drones in the region, which it blamed on Kyiv and said it repelled.

Kyiv has not commented on the attack.

Exhibition of destroyed Russian military equipment on Khreshchatyk Street in preparation for Ukraine's Independence Day

Destroyed Russian military equipment are put on exhibition on Khreshchatyk Street in preparation for Independence Day on August 21, 2023 in Kyiv, Ukraine. On Independence Day, which takes place on August 24, no mass events will be held in Kyiv.

Zelenskyy praises 'powerful' decision on F-16s

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy praised the decision of Denmark and the Netherlands to donate several of their F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, calling it powerful and historic.

The move is "absolutely historic, powerful and inspiring for us", Zelensky said while visiting Eindhoven air force base in the Netherlands. He spoke alongside Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

Kyiv has been asking for F-16s since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, with its allies until recently holding off due to fears of escalation and provoking Russia. Ukraine's Western allies who have agreed to supply it with jets say that they are not to be used beyond Ukraine's own territory.

Russian officials have responded with condemnation, warning the move will escalate the conflict.

Ukrainian pilots still need time to train, and will begin training this month, defense officials said. This could allow Ukrainian forces to be able to use the jets from early 2024.

— Natasha Turak

Flights at four airports in the Moscow region briefly suspended for civil safety

Flights to Moscow's four international airports — Vnukovo, Domodedovo, Sheremetyevo and Zhukovsky — were suspended on Monday to ensure civil safety, Russia's Federal Agency for Air Transport (Rosaviatsiya) said on Telegram, according to a Google translation.

Forty-five passenger flights and two cargo flights were rerouted to alternative airports in Nizhny Novgorod, Kazan and St. Petersburg as a result of the disruption. Restrictions were lifted by 8:30 a.m. local time, with all four airports resuming regular service by 9 a.m.

The agency did not disclose the reason for the disruption. Earlier on Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a Google-translated Telegram post that it had repelled a "terrorist attack" attempted by the Kyiv regime with drones against the Moscow region. Damage and injuries have been reported in Istra and Kaluga.

CNBC could not independently verify developments on the ground.

— Ruxandra Iordache

Russian ambassador says F-16 fighter jet donations will escalate war

Ukrainian Presidency | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

Russia's ambassador to Denmark criticized Denmark and the Netherlands' decisions, announced Sunday, that they would donate F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.

"The fact that Denmark has now decided to donate 19 F-16 aircraft to Ukraine leads to an escalation of the conflict," Vladimir Barbin was cited in Russian press as saying.

"By hiding behind a premise that Ukraine itself must determine the conditions for peace, Denmark seeks with its actions and words to leave Ukraine with no other choice but to continue the military confrontation with Russia."

Denmark is set to donate 19 jets in total, while the Netherlands has not yet specified the number of jets it will supply. It has 42 F-16s in total.

Denmark's defense minister said a condition of the donation is that Ukraine can only use the jets over its own territory.

"We donate weapons under the condition that they are used to drive the enemy out of the territory of Ukraine. And no further than that," the minister, Jakob Ellemann-Jensen, said Monday.

— Natasha Turak

Russian authorities report drone attacks near Moscow

Kirill Kudryavtsev | AFP | Getty Images

Two people were injured on Monday after debris from two drones intercepted by Russia's air defense fell on a house in the Moscow region.

One of the victims — a man — was hospitalized, said Moscow governor Andrey Vorobyov in Google-translated comments on Telegram.

The house is in the town of Istra.

Russian authorities reported additional drone activity southwest of Moscow. Vladislav Shapsha, governor of the Kaluga region, said that despite adverse weather conditions, Russian forces repelled a drone attack locally. He reported no injuries or infrastructural damage in a Google-translated Telegram post.

CNBC could not independently confirm developments on the ground.

— Ruxandra Iordache

