Ukraine war live updates: War is returning to Russia, Zelenskyy warns; Putin says China and Africa could help end conflict

This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates.

Both Russia and Ukraine have stepped up talks with external governments in recent days as each side looks to involve allies.

Ukraine and the U.S. will soon start negotiations on a bilateral agreement on security guarantees, according to Ukraine's Chief of Staff Andriy Yermak, while Russian authorities are reportedly looking to China, Brazil and parts of Africa to help broker a resolution to the war.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday also praised his country's close friendship with North Korea and vowed to step up economic, political and security ties with the isolated state in a letter shared with President Kim Jong Un as Russian and Chinese delegates gathered in Pyongyang for Korean War Armistice celebrations.

Putin said Friday that Moscow is ready to negotiate with Ukraine, but said Kyiv is unwilling to enter talks, Reuters reported. Ukrainian officials have said they will not enter negotiations with Russia while the country continues to hold a fifth of Ukrainian territory.

Zelenskyy: The war is returning to Russia's territory

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the war gradually "is returning to Russia's territory," in his nightly address Sunday.

He said it's an "inevitable natural and fair process" that the conflict should return to Russia's symbolic centers and military bases.

Ukrainian drones attacked buildings in Moscow late Sunday, according to the city's Mayor Sergei Sobyanin. He said there were no injuries and only minor damage to infrastructure.

The rhetoric comes as Ukraine continues its long-awaited counteroffensive, which has unfolded more slowly than many expected.

— Hannah Ward-Glenton

Russia prioritizing getting more men into the military, UK Ministry of Defense says

Russian authorities are prioritizing amending legislation to allow for more men to be drafted into the military, the British Ministry of Defense said in an intelligence update.

In mid-July, a chamber of the Russian government increased the maximum age for conscription from 27 to 30, while maintaining the lower limit of 18.

— Hannah Ward-Glenton

Russia to continue Ukraine peace talks with China, Brazil and African countries, state media reports

Russia's Foreign Ministry said it would continue to discuss the possibility of a peaceful resolution in Ukraine with China, Brazil, and countries in Africa, Russian state media outlet Ria reported, according to Reuters.

The statement came after a Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg last week, at which African leaders encouraged President Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine.

Comoros President Azali Assoumani, head of the African Union, on Thursday called for a "peaceful co-existence" between Russia and Ukraine, Reuters reported.

— Hannah Ward-Glenton

Zelenskyy: We expect further attacks on Ukraine's power grid

In his nightly address Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he expects Russia to attack the country's energy sector and critical facilities this winter.

Officials discussed preparations for "all possible scenarios" with regional authorities over the weekend.

Zelenskyy said it's important to rebuild infrastructure ahead of the winter months, but highlighted that the "number one priority is defense, protection of the state and people."

The United Nations reported in December that Russian forces had destroyed half of Ukraine's energy infrastructure, leaving millions of people at risk of sickness and death as temperatures drop.

— Hannah Ward-Glenton

U.S. and Ukraine to discuss security guarantees as early as next week, Zelenskyy's office says

The U.S. and Ukraine will start negotiations on a bilateral agreement on security guarantees as early as next week, according to President Zelenskyy's Chief of Staff, Andriy Yermak.

The guarantees would be in place until Ukraine becomes a member of NATO, Yermak wrote in a post on Telegram, according to a Google translation.

Ukraine "must secure reliable guarantees for the transition period" before it joins the alliance of countries from Europe and North America, Yermak wrote.

The guarantees would cover defense and financial support, as well as sanctions on Russia.

Ukraine applied for fast-track NATO membership in September 2022 after Moscow said it had annexed four regions of the country.

— Hannah Ward-Glenton

Ukraine says its forces are 'gradually moving forward' as counteroffensive continues

Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar said on her official Telegram channel that the counteroffensive is still ongoing and Ukrainian forces are "gradually moving forward" in Bakhmut.

"Fighting continues in the area of ​​Klishchiivka, Kurdyumivka, Andriivka," she said according to an NBC News translation.

"Battles are quite tough. The enemy is firing intensively," she added.

— Amanda Macias

Putin says Russia can replace Ukrainian grain exports to Africa

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that Moscow could replace Ukrainian grain exports to Africa, a week after withdrawing from the U.N.-brokered grain deal, Reuters reported.

Putin, who was speaking to African leaders in St Petersburg, said that Russia could start supplying grain for free to six African countries within the three to four months.

The countries he cited were Burkina Faso, Zimbabwe, Mali, Somalia, Central African Republic and Eritrea, saying they would each receive 25,000-50,000 tonnes.

— Karen Gilchrist

New report details ways in which China is supporting Russia during the Kremlin's war in Ukraine

An unclassified assessment by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence outlines China's financial support for Russia during the Kremlin's war in Ukraine.

The Biden administration previously warned Beijing to not support Moscow as the U.S. and its Western allies coordinate global sanctions for Russia's ongoing war.

The unclassified report, which was released by the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, is available here.

— Amanda Macias

