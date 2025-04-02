Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

United Airlines adds Thailand, Vietnam and Australia flights in latest expansion

By Leslie Josephs, CNBC

A Boeing 787 Dreamliner operated by United Airlines takes off at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on January 9, 2013 in Los Angeles, California.
David McNew | Getty Images
  • United Airlines is adding service to Vietnam and Thailand in October.
  • The carrier is also beginning nonstop service from San Francisco to Adelaide, Australia, in December.
  • It's part of the airline's ongoing effort to add far-flung destinations not served by its rivals.

United Airlines plans to add daily flights to Vietnam and Thailand in October, further expanding the network for the U.S. carrier that already has the most Asia service.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

In the expansion, United is using a tactic that's unusual in its network: Its airplanes from Los Angeles and San Francisco that are headed for Hong Kong will then go on to the two new destinations. The Bangkok and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, service is set to begin on Oct. 26.

On Oct. 25, United plans to add a second daily nonstop flight from San Francisco to Manila, Philippines, and on Dec. 11, it will launch nonstops from San Francisco to Adelaide, Australia, which will operate three days a week.

The carrier has aggressively been adding far-flung destinations not served by rivals to its routes, like Nuuk, Greenland, and Bilbao, Spain, which start later this year. Getting the mix right is especially important as carriers seek to grow their lucrative loyalty programs and need attractive destinations to keep customers spending.

Bangkok, in particular, "is in even more demand now given the popularity of 'White Lotus,'" Patrick Quayle, United's senior vice president of network and global alliances, said of the HBO show.

Money Report

news 4 mins ago

Applovin in negotiations for potential TikTok bid, sources say

news 8 mins ago

Trump administration's appeal of a temporary restraining order preventing DOGE access to Social Security data is denied

He said the carrier isn't planning on cutting any international routes for its upcoming winter schedule.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us