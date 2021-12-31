Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
coronavirus

United Airlines Offers Pilots Triple Pay to Ease Omicron Flight Disruptions

By Leslie Josephs, CNBC

Justin Sullivan | Getty Images
  • United's pilots' union said there have been record levels of sick calls.
  • Covid has sidelined crews and caused hundreds of flight cancellations.
  • United and other carriers have offered staff extra pay to pick up extra trips.

United Airlines is offering its pilots triple pay to pick up trips for most of January to help ease a staffing shortage driven by the rapid spread of the omicron variant of Covid-19.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

United, Delta Air Lines, JetBlue Airways, SkyWest, Alaska Airlines and other carriers have cancelled more than 10,000 combined flights since Dec. 23, citing a combination of bad weather and a surge in sick calls from crews that tested positive for Covid.

The disruptions come during what airline executives forecast as the busiest days since the start of the pandemic.

Money Report

coronavirus 1 hour ago

Omicron Hospitalization Risk Lower Than Delta, Vaccines Provide Good Protection, U.K. Study Says

Markets 1 hour ago

Stocks Could Ride the 2021 Tailwind Into the New Year, But the Jobs Report and Fed Will Be in Focus

On Friday, airlines canceled nearly 1,500 U.S. flights, according to flight-tracking site FlightAware. United canceled more than 200, about 11% o f its mainline schedule.

United and the pilots 'union, the Air Line Pilots Association, reached an agreement for higher pay to cover open trips, Bryan Quigley, United's senior vice president of flight operations said Friday in a staff note, which was seen by CNBC.

Pilots will be offered three-and-a-half times their pay for flying open trips between Dec. 30 and Jan. 3 and triple pay for picking up trips between Jan. 4 and Jan. 29, the note said.

"Due to the rapid spread of the COVID Omicron variant, we are currently seeing record levels of pilot sick calls," the pilots' union wrote to its members. "The impact on the operation is clear and United has experienced a correspondingly large number of cancellations over the past week."

United's flight attendants are also getting extra pay to pick up trips and other airlines including JetBlue, American, Southwest and Spirit have also jacked up crew pay to avoid holiday flight disruptions.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

coronavirusBusinessUS: NewsBusiness NewsHealth & Science
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Olympics Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us