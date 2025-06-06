Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

United partners with Spotify to add streaming audio to seatback screens

By Krysta Escobar, CNBC

United Airlines and Spotify.
Eduardo Munoz | Reuters | Dilara Irem Sancar | Anadolu | Getty Images

United Airlines passengers will be able to listen to curated Spotify playlists, audiobooks and video podcasts directly from their seatback screens, starting this week.

This is a first for Spotify, which has never offered its video and audiobook features on an airplane platform, United said in a press release.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

"Spotify has a huge audience and people love their content. And now our customers can enjoy it all in a simple and easy way, at 35,000 feet," said Richard Nunn, CEO of MileagePlus, in the press release. "Together, we're giving millions of customers an entirely new way to experience and explore premium content from the world's most popular artists, authors and podcasters –all while flying with the latest technology in the sky."

United said next year, passengers will be able to use their personal devices to log into the Spotify app on the inflight entertainment screen.

In an email to CNBC, Spotify said United was the right partner to bring its content to passengers.

"The collaboration brings the Spotify experience fans know and love to the skies, so passengers can stream their favorite playlists, podcasts, and audiobooks on United flights," the streaming giant said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports Bay Area Sports Calendar WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us