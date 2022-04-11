Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

Use This Calculator to See How Compound Interest Can Help Your Money Grow Over Time

By Nicolas Vega, CNBC

J. Kempin | Getty Images Entertainment | Getty Images

When it comes to reliably building wealth, the secret ingredient isn't an aptitude for stock picking or a complicated budget — it's time.

Legendary investor Warren Buffett has called compound interest an investor's best friend because it grows at a faster rate than simple interest, since it earns returns not only on your initial investment but on the interest you accumulate as well. And the longer your money has to grow, the more interest it can earn.

Buffett compared compound interest to a snowball that grows by rolling down a hill, and said investors should take advantage of it by starting as early as they can.

"I started building this little snowball at the top of a very long hill," Buffett, whose fortune is over $120 billion, said in 1999. "The trick to have a very long hill is either starting very young or living to be very old."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

To illustrate the power of compound interest, here's a calculator you can use to see how your money might grow under different circumstances.

You can try out varied contribution amounts at different average interest rates over a wide range of time. Simply punch in your desired numbers and run the calculation.

The material and tools displayed on this website are provided without any guarantees, conditions or warranties as to their accuracy.

Money Report

Business 11 mins ago

U.S. Private Equity Giant Thoma Bravo Acquires SailPoint for $6.9 Billion

Business 16 mins ago

Chinese Gaming Stocks Jump as Regulator Approves New Titles After Months-Long Freeze

Disclosure: This calculator was originally created by Kiersten Schmidt for Grow, which is produced by CNBC in partnership with Acorns and is editorially independent.

Sign up now: Get smarter about your money and career with our weekly newsletter

Don't miss: Don't make these 2 crypto mistakes on your taxes

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Business
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us