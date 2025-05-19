USTA to invest $800 million in US Open facilities in New York

The USTA is making its largest ever investment in the U.S. Open.

The tennis organization will invest $800 million to modernize and upgrade Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing, New York.

The project is scheduled to be complete by the 2027 U.S. Open.

USTA

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The United States Tennis Association announced on Monday it will make an $800 million investment to transform and modernize tennis facilities for the U.S. Open.

The project marks the largest single investment in U.S. Open history and will feature a top-to-bottom renovation of Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing, New York, as well as a new $250 million player performance center.

The USTA said the project will be self-funded and will not rely on public funding or taxpayer dollars.

"This project enables us to maintain the greatest stage in tennis — Arthur Ashe Stadium — which was constructed more than 25 years ago, and modernize it in a way that will set it up for the next 25 years," said Lew Sherr, CEO and executive director of the USTA.

Arthur Ashe Stadium, the main stage of the U.S. Open tournament, will see the most significant changes, including a new grand entrance, modernized concourses and restrooms, two new dedicated luxury suite levels and new club and restaurant areas.

The renovation will also add 2,000 seats in the courtside-level bowl.

The USTA says close to 2,800 players and members of their teams attend the U.S. Open each year.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The new performance center will include redesigned locker rooms and lounges, as well as provide players a "spa-like experience." It will also include new player dining, a player courtyard and new entranceway.

The lead architect of the project is Matt Rossetti, whose firm built the original Arthur Ashe Stadium and led the upgrades completed in 2018.

The three weeks of the U.S. Open each fall are a big economic driver for the state of New York, contributing $1.2 billion in annual economic impact according to the USTA.

The project is expected to be completed by the 2027 U.S. Open. The USTA says play and fan access will not be affected for the 2026-27 events.