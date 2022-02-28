Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

Viasat Believes ‘Cyber Event' Is Disrupting Its Satellite Internet Service in Ukraine

By Michael Sheetz, CNBC

Sopa Images | Lightrocket | Getty Images
  • California-based Viasat announced on Monday that it believes "a cyber event" disrupted its satellite internet service in Ukraine.
  • "Viasat is experiencing a partial network outage — impacting internet service for fixed broadband customers in Ukraine and elsewhere on our European KA-SAT network," the company told CNBC.
  • The Viasat outage began on Feb. 24, the day Russia invaded Ukraine.
  • Elon Musk, CEO of Viasat rival SpaceX, said his company's service is "active in Ukraine," with "more terminals en route" to provide internet access to the country.

Viasat said Monday that it believes "a cyber event" disrupted its satellite internet service in Ukraine, with an ongoing outage under investigation.

"Viasat is experiencing a partial network outage — impacting internet service for fixed broadband customers in Ukraine and elsewhere on our European KA-SAT network," the California-based company said in a statement to CNBC.

"We are investigating and analyzing our European network and systems to identify the root cause and are taking additional network precautions to prevent further impacts while we attempt to recover service to affected customers."

The Viasat outage began on Feb. 24, the day Russia invaded Ukraine, according to the company. Viasat said it notified "law enforcement and government partners." While the investigation is ongoing, Viasat added that "we have no indication that customer data is involved."

Viasat declined to say how many customers are being impacted by the outage. It is unclear how many customers Viasat has in Ukraine.

Shares of Viasat were little changed in premarket trading from its previous close of $43.50.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

SpaceX says it is sending dishes to Ukraine

A Starlink user terminal, also known as an antenna or satellite dish, on the roof of a building.
SpaceX
A Starlink user terminal, also known as an antenna or satellite dish, on the roof of a building.

Viasat operates large satellites in geosynchronous orbit – meaning they are stationary at a point above the Earth, and placed about 35,000 kilometers above the Earth to maximize each satellites' coverage area.

Money Report

Congress 20 mins ago

How to Move on After an Eviction

Markets 34 mins ago

Russian Assets Becoming ‘Uninvestable' as Sanctions Bite, Goldman Sachs Says

That represents the traditional method of providing broadband service from space, but a number of companies are pouring funds into developing networks in low Earth orbit that utilize hundreds or thousands of satellites – such as SpaceX's Starlink.

On Sunday, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk announced that his company's service is "active in Ukraine," with "more terminals en route" to provide internet access to the country. Musk's tweet came in response to a request for Starlink support from Ukraine vice prime minister Mykhailo Fedorov.

Musk did not specify the number of terminals, which represent the ground antenna for users to connect to the network, or when SpaceX's additional support would arrive.

SpaceX has launched 2,000 Starlink satellites to date. The company's service has around 145,000 users as of January, who pay $99 a month for the standard service or $500 a month for a premium tier.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

BusinessMarketsUS: NewsTechnologyBusiness News
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us