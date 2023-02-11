Virtual Assisting Is a Side Hustle That Can Pay as Much as $100 an Hour—Here's How to Get Started

Side hustles have long been a favorite American way to make extra cash. Now, Gen Z is getting in on the action. Two thirds, 59% of Gen Zers say they currently have a side hustle, according to a May 2022 Zapier survey of 2,032 adults. On average, they spend 10.5 hours per week on their hustles.

If you're one among this younger generation and are considering picking up a hustle yourself, there is no end to the opportunities of what you can do. You could try some affiliate marketing on your social media channels, for example, deliver food or do some secret shopping.

Another side hustle to consider is virtual assisting, which encompasses a wide variety of activities. "Whatever your core skills are, you can get paid to assist someone virtually in those skills," says Jen Glantz, founder of Bridesmaid for Hire and the creator of the Monday Pick-Me-Up and Odd Jobs newsletter.

Here's what virtual assisting covers, how much you stand to make and where you can find gigs.

'Maybe you're really great at Excel'

The term "virtual assistant" is a catch all for a slew of different types of work.

Scheduling, event planning, social media management, research, "maybe you're really great at Excel or you're great at Google Docs or you're great at Photoshop or you're really, really good at organization," says Glantz.

Peruse virtual assistant profiles on sites like Fiverr and Upwork to see what kind of services they're offering, then consider what kind of skills you have to offer yourself. Keep in mind, just because you don't see those skills listed, doesn't mean you can't offer them.

Try sites like Belay, Robert Half or Fiverr

In terms of how to find virtual assistant work, there are a myriad options.

Sites like Belay help connect virtual assistants with employers who need their services. You'll apply on the site and they'll put you in contact with potential employers who pay between $18 and $21 per hour, according to the company. Keep in mind, they prefer you to work in the nine to five window.

Job search sites like Robert Half, LinkedIn, ZipRecruiter and Monster list contract or part-time virtual assistant positions. You can filter by remote gigs, if that's what you're looking for, and see how long each project could take. Gigs on Robert Half can pay as much as $30 per hour.

Freelance platforms like Fiverr and Upwork let you create packages or pages based on the kinds of skills you're looking to offer. Employers then find you accordingly. Virtual assistants on Fiverr charge as much as $250 per package.

Social media platforms like Facebook feature groups dedicated to virtual assistants, specifically. Employers will post gigs and anyone interested can get in touch. The I Need a Virtual Assistant group recently saw postings for Canva experts and bilingual Spanish/English speakers.

How much time you put into your virtual assistant hustle is ultimately up to you. Peruse the gigs available, see what they demand and consider if it works with your schedule.

Ultimately, the more specialized your skill is, the more you stand to make. Building email campaigns, creating WordPress sites, managing online subscriptions ― all of these are specialized skills. For the very specialized roles, "you're often talking at least $100 [per hour] and up," Angelique Rewers, founder of BoldHaus, a consulting firm that helps small businesses find corporate clients, previously told CNBC Make It.

