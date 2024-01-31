Walmart plans to add 150 more stores across U.S.

Walmart is planning to open 150 more large-format stores over the next five years.

Some of the locations will be converted, but the majority will be new.

The company already has more than 4,600 stores across the U.S.

Walmart already has a huge U.S. footprint. But the retail giant sees room to get even bigger.

The company plans to add 150 more of its large stores over the next five years, it said Wednesday. Some of the locations will be converted from a smaller format to have a full range of groceries and merchandise, but the majority will be new stores, Josh Havens, a company spokesman said.

Walmart declined to say how much the new stores will cost and where they will be located. The company already has more than 4,600 stores across the country.

Walmart's store expansion was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

This story is breaking news. Please check back for updates.