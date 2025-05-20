Warby Parker pops 15% on $150 million Google smart glasses partnership

Warby Parker shares surged more than 14% after Google announced a smart glasses partnership its I/O conference.

Google has committed up to $150 million to the project. The company has already put $75 million into product development costs and said it would invest an additional $75 million as Warby meets "certain collaboration milestones."

Warby Parker said it plans to launch a series of products with Google, with the first set to arrive sometime "after 2025." The glasses will be built on top of Google's Android XR, an operating system for headset computers.

"Glasses with Android XR will put the power of Gemini one tap away, providing helpful information right when you need it — like directions, translations or message summaries without reaching for your phone. It's all within your line of sight, or directly in your ear," Google said in a blog post.

