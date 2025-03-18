Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Watch NASA astronauts return to Earth on SpaceX capsule after months on the ISS

By Michele Luhn, CNBC

NASA astronaut Butch Wilmore, Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov and NASA astronauts Nick Hague and Suni Williams pose for a photo at the hatch a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule before closing the hatch in preparation for undocking from the ISS to begin their return to Earth March 17, 2025 in this still image taken from video. 
Nasa | Via Reuters

[The stream is slated to start at 4:45 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams are set to splash down on Earth on Tuesday evening after spending more than nine months in space.

They were originally supposed to be at the International Space Station for a little over a week, but their stay was extended after the Boeing Starliner capsule that they took in June experienced issues.

Instead, Wilmore and Williams are returning on a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft with fellow NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube. 

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us