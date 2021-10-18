Watch CNBC's Sustainable Future Forum Asia: Providing Energy

[The stream is slated to start at 2 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

No discussion on our Sustainable Future would be complete without taking a look at how we are going to power the change. Fossil fuels are still our main source of energy but things are changing.

CNBC takes a look at the energy transition, from the role incumbent energy providers will play, to the new start-ups that are looking to change the business model one green-step at a time.

Fireside: Financing Indonesia's climate commitments

2 p.m. SGT/HK | 7 a.m. BST

Sri Mulyani Indrawati, minister of finance for Indonesia.

As the largest energy consumer in Southeast Asia, Indonesia is crucial to the region's energy transition. The country's finance minister, Sri Mulyani Indrawati, joins us to discuss the $5.7 billion she says is needed every year to fund its green energy transition, how it plans to finance the shift to net zero and what the government's climate goals are ahead of COP26.

Panel: Where is Asia-Pacific on the road to decarbonization?

2:15 p.m. SGT/HK | 7:15 a.m. BST

Richard Lancaster, CEO of CLP Holdings, and Malcolm Turnbull, former prime minister of Australia.

As prime minister of Australia, Malcolm Turnbull played a pivotal part in putting climate change on the national agenda. In his latest role, as inaugural chairman of GH2, he aims to put green hydrogen production front and center of the region's shift toward decarbonization. Joining him is Richard Lancaster, CEO of CLP Holdings, one of the largest investors in the electricity industry in Asia-Pacific, to discuss the task ahead and what steps they have been taking to phase out their coal-fired assets by 2040.

Panel: Can hydrogen power the energy transition?

6:30 p.m. SGT/HK | 11:30 a.m. BST

Marco Alverà, CEO of Snam, and Christian Bruch, CEO of Siemens Energy.

With the clean energy transition underway, hydrogen is back in the spotlight. Offering a light, storable and energy-dense solution to providing cleaner energy, green hydrogen is playing an increasingly important role in the journey to a low-carbon future. We'll hear from Italian energy infrastructure operator Snam and Germany's Siemens Energy about the role hydrogen can play in powering the energy transition, whether that transition is coming fast enough and what investment is still needed.

Fireside: Accelerating the energy transition

7 p.m. SGT/HK | 12 p.m. BST

Ignacio Galán, chairman and CEO of Iberdrola.

Ignacio Galán, the CEO of Iberdrola, has long been a champion of renewable energy, transforming the company from an operator of fossil fuel plants into an offshore wind and solar powerhouse. He wants there to be a sense of urgency in Europe's transition to cleaner energy, and will discuss how we get there, what his strategy is to double Iberdrola's renewable power capacity by 2025, and what impact the gas crisis will have on Europe's long-term decarbonization goals.

