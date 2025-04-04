Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Watch Fed Chair Jerome Powell speak live on interest rates and tariffs

By Jeff Cox, CNBC

U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks at a press conference, following a two-day meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee on interest rate policy, in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 19, 2025. 
Nathan Howard | Reuters

[The stream is slated to start at 11:25 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks Friday to the Society for Advancing Business Editing and Writing conference in Arlington, Virginia.

The central bank leader's appearance, including prepared remarks and a Q-and-A session after, comes at a time of heightened market uncertainty regarding President Donald Trump's aggressive tariffs against U.S. trading partners.

In March, the Fed voted to hold its benchmark interest rate steady while noting the issues over trade policy. Other Fed officials in recent days have expressed support for staying in a holding pattern until policy issues become clearer, though markets are pricing in four or five cuts this year.

Read more:
Federal Reserve is unlikely to rescue markets and economy from tariff turmoil anytime soon
Trump's tariff gambit will raise the stakes for an economy already looking fragile
JPMorgan raises recession odds for this year to 60%

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube. 

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us