Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Watch incoming SEC chair Paul Atkins' Senate confirmation hearing

By Tanaya Macheel, CNBC

CEO of Patomak Global Partners Paul Atkins takes part in a strategic and policy CEO discussion with U.S. President Donald Trump in the Eisenhower Execution Office Building in Washington, U.S., April 11, 2017. 
Joshua Roberts | Reuters

[The stream is slated to start at 10:00 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

President Donald Trump's nominee for chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission will appear before the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs on Thursday morning for his confirmation hearing.

Trump tapped Paul Atkins, CEO of Patomak Global Partners and former SEC commissioner, in December. Commissioner Mark Uyeda is serving as acting chair until Atkins' confirmation.

"The current regulatory environment for our financial system inhibits investment and too often punishes success," Atkins said in prepared remarks. "Unclear, overly politicized, complicated, and burdensome regulations are stifling capital formation, while American investors are flooded with disclosures that do the opposite of helping them understand the true risks of an investment. It is time to reset priorities and return common sense to the SEC."

Atkins is also expected to discuss how the cryptocurrency industry is regulated as a "top priority of his chairmanship." He would succeed Gary Gensler, whose notorious regulation-by-enforcement approach to crypto antagonized the digital industry.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube. 

Money Report

news 40 mins ago

How a Dungeons & Dragons livestream became a multiplatform media company

news 2 hours ago

Trump administration re-opens student loan repayment plan applications

Get Your Ticket to Pro LIVE
Join us at the New York Stock Exchange!

Uncertain markets? Gain an edge with CNBC Pro LIVE, an exclusive, inaugural event at the historic New York Stock Exchange.

In today's dynamic financial landscape, access to expert insights is paramount. As a CNBC Pro subscriber, we invite you to join us for our first exclusive, in-person CNBC Pro LIVE event at the iconic NYSE on Thursday, June 12.

Join interactive Pro clinics led by our Pros Carter Worth, Dan Niles and Dan Ives, with a special edition of Pro Talks with Tom Lee. You'll also get the opportunity to network with CNBC experts, talent and other Pro subscribers during an exciting cocktail hour on the legendary trading floor. Tickets are limited! 

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us