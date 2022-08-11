Watch Live: Attorney General Merrick Garland Makes Statement at Justice Department Days After FBI Raid of Trump's Home

[Attorney General Merrick Garland is scheduled to begin speaking at 2:30 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if the video above doesn't play at that time.]

Attorney General Merrick Garland will speak at the Justice Department on Thursday, days after the FBI raided former President Donald Trump's home in Florida.

Trump and his allies have claimed the DOJ and Garland, who was appointed by Democratic President Joe Biden, searched the Mar-a-Lago club on Monday to hurt the former president politically. They have pushed Garland to explain the raid, which appears to be related to the removal of records from the White House when Trump left office in Jan. 2021.

Federal investigators must show a judge they have probable cause to believe a crime has been committed in order to obtain a search warrant.

Current and former senior Justice Department officials told NBC News that multiple people within the DOJ believe Garland needs to explain the basis of the warrant.