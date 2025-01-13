Money Report

Watch live: Biden delivers his final foreign policy speech

By Kevin Breuninger,CNBC

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks from the Roosevelt Room about the jobs report and the state of the economy at the White House in Washington, U.S., Jan. 10, 2025. 
Elizabeth Frantz | Reuters

President Joe Biden is delivering an address aimed at highlighting his foreign policy achievements in office.

The Democratic president's speech at the State Department in Washington is billed as a victory lap on "the work of his Administration to strengthen America and lead the world," the White House said.

It comes one week before Biden hands power to his Republican successor, President-elect Donald Trump, who has relentlessly denounced Biden's record on foreign affairs. Trump has been especially critical of Biden's handling of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and of Israel's war on Hamas in Gaza.

Biden spoke Sunday with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about changes resulting from a ceasefire deal in Lebanon and the fall of Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad, the White House said. Biden also "stressed the immediate need for a ceasefire in Gaza" and the return of Israeli hostages there, according to the White House.

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, previewing Biden's speech, told reporters that despite having "a lot thrown at us," the president will declare that "America is winning that contest for the future."

Later Monday, Biden is scheduled to convene his top officials at the White House for a briefing on the federal response to the ongoing wildfires devastating areas of Los Angeles. Vice President Kamala Harris is also expected to attend the briefing.

