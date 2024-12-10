Watch live: Biden gives remarks on his economic legacy

[The stream is slated to start at 12:15 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Joe Biden is set to deliver remarks about his decisionmaking on the U.S. economy during his four years in office.

The Democratic incumbent will appear at the Brookings Institution to speak about his "middle-out, bottom-up economic playbook," the White House said.

With less than six weeks left before President-elect Donald Trump takes office, the speech serves as a sort of closing argument and a chance to for Biden shape how history will view his job performance on the economy.

Biden worked to heal the economy in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, signing into law a massive stimulus and spending package intended to right the ship. But the historic and stubborn inflation that hung over the rest of his term soured many Americans' views of his handling of the key issue.

