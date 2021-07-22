Money Report

coronavirus

Watch Live: CDC Advisory Panel Discusses Rare Autoimmune Disorder Linked to J&J Vaccine

By Berkeley Lovelace Jr., CNBC

Johnson & Johnson via Reuters

[The stream is slated to start at 11 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel is meeting Thursday to discuss a serious, but rare, autoimmune disorder linked to Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine.

The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices meeting comes a little over a week after the Food and Drug Administration announced a new warning label for the J&J shot after 100 preliminary reports of Guillain-Barre syndrome were detected in J&J recipients.

