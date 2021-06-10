Money Report

Watch Live: FDA Advisory Panel Meets to Discuss Covid Vaccines in Infants and Children

By Berkeley Lovelace Jr., CNBC

Shannon Stapleton | Reuters

A key Food and Drug Administration panel is holding a meeting Thursday to discuss the use of Covid-19 vaccines in children as young as 6 months old.

The FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee meeting comes the same day Moderna said it has asked the U.S. agency to expand the emergency use of its Covid-19 vaccine in adolescents ages 12 to 17. The vaccine was authorized for adults in December.

Pfizer and German partner BioNTech were cleared last month to use their vaccine for 12-to-15-year-olds.

U.S. regulators are expected to grant Moderna's request for use in teens. The approval process could take about a month, just in time for fall classes. Pfizer and BioNTech requested expanded use of their shot in adolescents on April 9, for example, and were authorized by the FDA on May 10.

