Watch Live: Ketanji Brown Jackson's Supreme Court Confirmation Hearings Begin

Supreme Court hopeful Ketanji Brown Jackson appeared before U.S. senators as they kick off four days of confirmation hearings in which the historic nominee will likely be hailed by Democrats and grilled by Republicans.

Jackson, if confirmed, will become the first Black woman to sit on the high court.

The 51-year-old federal judge is poised to deliver a statement during Monday's hearing, as are members of the 22-seat Senate Judiciary Committee. But Jackson is not set to face direct cross-examination from lawmakers until Tuesday and Wednesday.

When she does, Jackson is expected to field a barrage of questions on her judicial record and worldview from Republicans. Some have already voiced criticisms about Jackson's stances on issues ranging from court packing to child-pornography criminal sentencing.

The hearing comes a day after the Supreme Court disclosed that its most senior justice, Clarence Thomas, had been hospitalized on Friday with an infection.

