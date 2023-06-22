Money Report

Watch Live: President Biden and India Prime Minister Modi Speak at the White House

By Emma Kinery,CNBC

Mandel Ngan | Afp | Getty Images

(The stream is slated to start at 12:45 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a video above at that time.)

President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India will hold a joint press conference following their bilateral meeting Thursday.

Later, Modi will deliver remarks to a joint meeting of Congress before the president and the first lady will host the prime minister for a state dinner at the White House.

The leaders are expected to discuss semiconductor manufacturing and defense. U.S.-based Micron Technology has committed to open a $2.75 billion semiconductor assembly in India with Micron footing $800 million and the country's government covering the remainder.

India is slated to announce an agreement to purchase MQ-9B SeaGuardian drones. Additionally, under a new partnership, General Electric will work with India's Hindustan Aeronautics to jointly build F414 jet engines in India.

