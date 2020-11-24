Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
coronavirus

Watch Live: Trump Administration Officials Speak on Covid Vaccine Distribution

By Berkeley Lovelace Jr., CNBC

Eva Marie Uzcategui | Bloomberg | Getty Images

[The stream is slated to start at 11:15 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

The departments of Health and Human Services and Defense are holding a joint briefing Tuesday on the Trump administration's coronavirus vaccine program Operation Warp Speed as states prepare to distribute doses as early as next month.

Money Report

coronavirus 52 mins ago

Abercrombie & Fitch CEO Says It Has a Playbook to Deal With Closures as Covid Threatens to Shutter Stores

Facebook 5 mins ago

Senate Democrats Ask YouTube CEO to Remove Election Misinformation Ahead of Georgia Run-Off

The briefing comes four days after Pfizer and its partner BioNTech applied for an emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration for their Covid-19 vaccine. The FDA process is expected to take a few weeks, and an advisory committee meeting to review the vaccine has been scheduled for early December.

Pfizer announced on July 22 that the U.S. agreed to buy 100 million doses of its vaccine for up to $1.95 billion. The agreement, which is part of Operation Warp Speed, allows the U.S. to acquire an additional 500 million vaccine doses.

Read CNBC's live updates to see the latest news on the Covid -19 outbreak.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

coronavirusBusinessbiotechnology
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us