Watch Live: Trump Administration Officials Speak on Covid Vaccine Distribution

The departments of Health and Human Services and Defense are holding a joint briefing Tuesday on the Trump administration's coronavirus vaccine program Operation Warp Speed as states prepare to distribute doses as early as next month.

The briefing comes four days after Pfizer and its partner BioNTech applied for an emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration for their Covid-19 vaccine. The FDA process is expected to take a few weeks, and an advisory committee meeting to review the vaccine has been scheduled for early December.

Pfizer announced on July 22 that the U.S. agreed to buy 100 million doses of its vaccine for up to $1.95 billion. The agreement, which is part of Operation Warp Speed, allows the U.S. to acquire an additional 500 million vaccine doses.

