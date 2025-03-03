Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Watch live: Trump expected to announce $100 billion investment in U.S. by TSMC

By Dan Mangan, CNBC

U.S President Donald Trump speaks to the press after signing an executive order at the Oval Office of the White House on Feb. 25, 2025.
Jim Watson | AFP | Getty Images

[The stream is slated to start at 1:30 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

President Donald Trump is expected on Monday to formally announce a planned $100 billion investment in the U.S. by chip manufacturer Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company.

The investment will build "cutting-edge chip-making facilities in the U.S., The Wall Street Journal reported earlier Monday.

Trump last month announced a multibillion-dollar AI infrastructure project with Oracle, OpenAI and Softbank.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube. 

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us