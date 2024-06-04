Watch: President Joe Biden delivers remarks on new U.S.-Mexico immigration executive order

[The stream is slated to start at 2 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Joe Biden is set to deliver remarks at the White House on Tuesday about his newly signed executive order tightening asylum restrictions at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The executive order will temporarily ban undocumented immigrants from obtaining asylum when migrant crossings exceed a certain threshold — a daily average of 2,500 over seven consecutive days. Given current levels of migrant crossings, which Department of Homeland Security officials estimate at 4,000 per day, the action is expected to take effect immediately.

Biden's new measure comes after months of mounting political pressure, which has turned into a liability with some voters as the November rematch against former President Donald Trump nears. The measure will likely draw ire from some of Biden's left-wing supporters and humanitarian groups.

The executive order could also have economic impacts by tightening the labor market's growth and potentially unclogging U.S.-Mexico supply chains.

