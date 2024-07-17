Wealth in Turkey grew the most in the world at 157% despite soaring inflation, according to ranking

"Türkiye stands out with a staggering growth of over 157% in wealth per adult between 2022 and 2023, leaving all other nations far behind," Swiss bank UBS wrote in its Global Wealth Report 2024.

Turkey came out miles ahead of the rest of the world in an annual global wealth ranking — in a result that may come as surprising, given the country's high levels of inflation.

"Türkiye stands out with a staggering growth of over 157% in wealth per adult between 2022 and 2023, leaving all other nations far behind," Swiss bank UBS wrote in its Global Wealth Report 2024, using the local spelling for the country's name.

The next-highest countries in terms of average wealth growth per adult were Russia and Qatar with nearly 20% and South Africa with just over 16%. In the U.S., average wealth per adult grew by nearly 2.5%.

Inflation in Turkey sits at nearly 72%, an eye-watering figure for the country's 85 million people, many of whom have seen a dramatic drop in their purchasing power over the last several years. In the last five years, the Turkish lira has lost nearly 83% of its value against the dollar, and the currency trades at 33 lira to the greenback as of 09:07 a.m. London time on Wednesday.

But for Turks who own assets like homes, wealth has grown, as inflation pushes up the costs of those holdings.

The UBS report defines net worth or "wealth" as "the value of financial assets plus real assets (principally housing) owned by households, minus their debts." In a call with journalists, some of the report's authors broke down the relationship between inflation and wealth rises in Turkey.

"In certain ways, the high pace of inflation also helps explain why wealth has risen much much more in local currency terms, at least [more] than in other countries because it's worth keeping in mind that wealth is measured in nominal terms," Samuel Adams economist at UBS Global Wealth Management, told CNBC.

"If inflation is very high, what tends to happen is that if you have a real asset like housing, the house prices tend to rise in line with inflation, if not even faster," he said. "So those people with have homeownership, or who have equities, which also tend to perform fairly well in those environments, they tend to see their wealth accumulate a bit faster.

"Of course, it doesn't mean that everybody benefits to the same extent," Adams added. "If you're not in those assets, if your wage rises don't keep pace with inflation, then, of course, it will be fairly negatively affected."

The report also noted the "currency effect", which is what changes wealth growth the most — local currency growth figures for wealth are often significantly different from those in dollar terms.

"Türkiye's already exceptional growth of over 63% in USD ... more than doubles to nearly 158% in Turkish lira," it said. Other examples in the report included Japan, which in dollar terms has seen less than 2% average growth in wealth per adult in U.S. dollar terms between 2022-23, but in local currency that growth was 9%.

Dia Images | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Evaluating countries' average wealth growth between the years of 2008 and 2023, "the most dramatic evolution has taken place in Türkiye," UBS wrote, "where average wealth per adult in this period has shot up by 1708% in local currency."

UBS Global Wealth Management's Chief Economist Paul Donovan pointed out that being asset-rich does not necessarily mean being cash-rich — in Turkey, this could actually be the opposite.

"In terms of living standards rather than wealth, it's also important to remember that if you own a house, the value of your house has gone up, but your real wage may be negative at the same time. So you can be ... asset rich and cash poor," Donovan said last week.

"That's certainly a possibility, where a lot of the stresses that have arisen in the Turkish economy over the last few years have come about because of negative real income," he added, "not necessarily what's happening on the asset side."