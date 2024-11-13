Wednesday's big stock stories: What's likely to move the market in the next trading session

Stocks @ Night is a daily newsletter delivered after hours, giving you a first look at tomorrow and last look at today. Sign up for free to receive it directly in your inbox.

Here's what CNBC TV's producers were watching during Tuesday's modest market decline and what's on the radar for the next session.

CNBC hosts Delivering Alpha on Wednesday

Key stock pickers include Nelson Peltz, David Einhorn and Jagdeep Singh Bachher, chief investment officer and vice president of investments at the University of California. We'll also hear from Gerry Cardinale of RedBird Capital, who is appearing with Ben Affleck. Watch CNBC TV in the afternoon.

Follow the activists

Elliott Management and ValueAct both made big moves Tuesday.

We'll continue following Elliott's Honeywell investment and ValueAct's Meta Platforms' buy-in on Wednesday.

Honeywell was up 3.85% on Tuesday. The stock hit a new high, and it is up 14% in November.

Meta Platforms was up about 0.3%. The stock is 3% from the October high but up 65% so far this year.

The markets

The S&P 500 fell for the first time since last week's election, snapping a five-day string of gains. It dropped about 0.3%. It is up 3.5% in a week, and the index is up nearly 5% in November.

The Nasdaq Composite also fell for the first time since the election, declining less than 0.1%. It is up nearly 6.6% in November, and it has gained 4.6% in a week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost nearly 1%. It is still up 5% in November, and it's up 4% in a week.

The Russell 2000 lost almost 2% Tuesday.

Within the Nasdaq 100, 27 of the stocks have an relative strength index reading over 70. This generally means they've had a big run and are considered overbought, but that doesn't mean they're in for an immediate drop. Zoom Video is at the top of the list with a relative strength index of 87.58. The stock is up 15.5% in November.

CyberArk Software

The cyber defense stock reports numbers in the morning before the bell.

The stock is up 11% since last reporting three months ago.

CyberArk is 2.55% from the October 18 high.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Tencent

The stock took a beating Tuesday, down about 5.5%.

The company reports results Wednesday before the bell. It is down 17% in three months.

Tencent is 31% from the May high.

The 10-year Treasury