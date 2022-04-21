Weekly Jobless Claims Total 184,000, Just Above Expectations in Tight Labor Market

Initial jobless claims last week were a bit higher than expected but still reflective of a labor market where employers are loathe to fire workers.

First-time claims for benefits in the week ended April 16 totaled 184,000 for the week, a decline of 2,000 from the previous week but just ahead of the Dow Jones estimate for 182,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday.

The numbers indicate that the U.S. employment picture remains historically tight as job openings outnumber the available labor pool by about 5 million.

Continuing claims, which run a week behind the headline number, fell by 58,000 to 1.417 million, the lowest level since Feb. 21, 1970.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A separate economic report Thursday showed that manufacturing expanded in the Philadelphia area in April, but at a slower pace than expected.

The Philadelphia Federal Reserve's monthly manufacturing index registered a 17.6 reading, representing the difference between companies seeing expansion vs. contraction. That was a decline of nearly 10 points from March and below the Dow Jones estimate of 21.9.

This is breaking news. Please check back here updates.