Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
coronavirus

Wharton's Jeremy Siegel: ‘Dow Could Easily Tack on Another 10% to 15%,' But Warns of a Near-Term Setback

By Stephanie Landsman, CNBC

David Orrell | CNBC

Wharton finance professor Jeremy Siegel is predicting Dow 35,000, but he warns Wall Street will have to cope with a near-term setback first.

"All you need is a few little disappointments when the market is going straight up," he told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Monday. "There is a little bit of nervousness in front of tomorrow's Georgia elections."

Money Report

China 37 mins ago

Apple iPhone Supplier Foxconn Rallies 4% After It Inks Production Deal With Chinese Electric Carmaker

3 hours ago

Asia-Pacific Stocks Mixed Following Overnight Wall Street Plunge

It's situation that could rattle investors.

Siegel believes the Georgia runoffs, which will determine which party controls the U.S. Senate, may go in favor of the Democrats. If this happens, he predicts it could spark a 5% to 10% pullback.

"On the prediction markets, the Republicans have fallen quite a bit back in the last weekend," said Siegel. "If Democrats take both of them [seats], we will have a tax increase. We will have a corporate tax increase and capital gains increases."

However, Siegel expects any pain to be temporary. He sees extra spending by a moderate, all-Democratic government and massive fiscal and monetary coronavirus aid offsetting tax increases.

"It's all that liquidity that's been provided in 2020," the longtime bull added. "The Dow could easily tack on another 10% or 15% [in 2021]."

Siegel, who led the Dow 20,000 rally cry more than four years ago, cites Covid-19 vaccines benefiting economic reopenings and President-elect Joe Biden's infrastructure spending plans as major positive catalysts for cyclical market groups.

"Don't forget the Dow is a little less growth, a little less tech-oriented," Siegel said.

On Monday, the index fell 1.25% to 30,223.89, marking its first negative start to a year since 2016.

Disclaimer

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCOVID-19georgiaEconomyinvesting
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us