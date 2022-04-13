What to Watch Today: Stock Futures Are Flat as Inflation Data, Earnings Are in Focus

BY THE NUMBERS

U.S. stock futures were little changed Wednesday morning, following Tuesday's intraday reversal that saw the major indexes finish lower. Futures had been solidly higher earlier in premarket trading. (CNBC)



* Treasury yields little changed ahead of further inflation data (CNBC)

The Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 both fell around 0.3% Tuesday, their third straight negative session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined about 88 points, or 0.26%, giving up earlier gains of nearly 1.1%. (CNBC)

Wholesale inflation in March is projected to have jumped 1.1% on the month, according to Dow Jones estimates. The Labor Department is out with the report, known as producer price index, at 8:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday.



* Some signs of hope in this CPI report, but economists are not ready to call an inflation top (CNBC PRO)

JPMorgan (JPM), Delta Air Lines (DAL) and Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) headlined Wednesday morning's earnings calendar. There are earnings reports of note scheduled to be released after the close.



* BlackRock profit beats estimates as funds attract inflows (Reuters)

* Bed Bath & Beyond posts disappointing results after low inventory hurt business in the holiday quarter (CNBC)

IN THE NEWS

JPMorgan, the biggest U.S. bank by assets, reported better-than-expected revenue and posted per-share earnings of $2.63 for the first quarter. It also reported a $524 million hit from market dislocations related to sanctions on Russia, and CEO Jamie Dimon said in prepared remarks he sees "significant" challenges ahead for the U.S. economy. (CNBC)

Delta Air Lines shares popped in premarket trading after the Atlanta-based carrier said it expects to turn a profit in the current quarter. An increase in bookings and fares are helping offset surging fuel costs. In its first quarter, Delta reported a narrower-than-expected loss and revenue topped estimates, too. (CNBC)

Mortgage bankers lowered their demand outlook for 2022, as steep increases in rates are further straining affordability in the nation's housing market. The organization's recalibrated outlook is noteworthy due to the important role the housing sector has in the U.S. economy. (CNBC)

President Joe Biden on two occasions Tuesday night said Russia's actions in Ukraine "sure seem" like genocide to him, offering the characterization for the first time since the war began. "I called it genocide because it has become clearer and clearer that Putin is just trying to wipe out the idea of even being able to be Ukrainian," Biden said. (CNBC)



* Hundreds of Ukraine marines surrendered in Mariupol, says Russia, after weeks of bombardment (Reuters)

The U.S. is expected to offer an additional $750 million in military aid to Ukraine, Reuters reported, citing American officials familiar with the matter. An announcement could happen as soon as Wednesday, the news organization reported. (Reuters)

A group of former Twitter (TWTR) investors have sued Elon Musk, claiming they were unable to benefit from the stock's recent gains because Musk failed to disclose his significant position in the social media company within the timeframe required by federal law. (CNBC)

STOCKS TO WATCH

BlackRock (BLK) reported an adjusted quarterly profit of $9.52 per share compared with the $8.75 consensus estimate. Revenue was essentially in line with forecasts. The asset manager was helped by a jump in inflows as assets under management rose to $9.57 trillion from just over $9 trillion a year earlier.

Antares Pharma (ATRS) shares soared 48.7% in premarket trading after agreeing to be bought by Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) for $960 million, or $5.60 per share, in cash.

PayPal Holdings (PYPL) Chief Financial Officer John Rainey is leaving the payments company to take the same role at Walmart (WMT), effective June 6. Rainey will replace Brett Biggs, who was CFO since 2015. PayPal slid 3.5% in premarket action.

Sierra Oncology (SRRA) agreed to be bought by GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) for $1.9 billion, sending the drug developer's shares surging by 37.5% in the premarket, while Glaxo shares rose 1.1%.

Charles Schwab (SCHW) gained 1% in premarket trading after Morgan Stanley named it a "top pick," saying the brokerage firm will benefit from rising rates and that it has an attractive valuation compared to its peers.