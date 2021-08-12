What to Watch Today: Stock Futures Are Little Changed After Jobless Claims Fall

BY THE NUMBERS

Stock futures were flat on Thursday morning after jobless claims matched expectations. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is coming off a record close at 35,484.97.



* U.S. 10-year Treasury yield rises after jobless claims fall from prior week

U.S. initial jobless claims dipped to 375,000 last week, matching estimates, the Labor Department said Thursday. This marks the third-straight week of declines for initial claims. (CNBC)

Data analytics company Palantir saw its revenue jump 49% in the second quarter, according to its latest earnings report. The company's adjusted earnings matched expectations at 4 cents per share. (CNBC)

A competition regulator in the U.K. has raised concern about Facebook's acquisition of Giphy. Competition and Markets Authority said it may require Facebook to unwind the deal, which is reportedly worth more than $400 million. (CNBC)



* Snap creators say they're leaving the app's Spotlight feature as payments dry up (CNBC)

The volume of shipped goods in North America returned to pre-pandemic levels in July, according to the Cass Freight Index. However, costs are still well above 2019 levels, suggesting that supply chains are still dealing with the fallout from the pandemic. (CNBC)

Wednesday's consumer price index report was not as hot as some feared, but rising rents could keep inflation high in the months ahead. (CNBC)



* Cramer says to give Fed Chair Powell 'the benefit of the doubt' on inflation (CNBC)

The Taliban continues to take over more Afghanistan territory as the U.S. prepares to withdraw from the country at the end of the month. A senior member of the Afghan Peace Negotiation Team warned that the violence could spread beyond Afghanistan's borders. (CNBC)

CyberArk Software (CYBR) – The cybersecurity company earned an adjusted 1 cent per share for its latest quarter, compared with a consensus estimate of 2 cents, while revenue came in above estimates with subscription revenue more than doubling from a year ago. CyberArk shares slid 4.9% in premarket trading.

Utz Brands (UTZ) – The snack maker's stock fell 4.5% in the premarket after it missed estimates by 2 cents with adjusted quarterly earnings of 13 cents per share, although revenue did beat Wall Street forecasts. Utz expects continued strong demand for its products, but also expects costs to remain elevated for the remainder of the year.

eBay (EBAY) – eBay beat estimates by 4 cents with adjusted quarterly earnings of 99 cents per share. However, it reported a decline in active buyers and is forecasting lower than expected revenue for the current quarter as overall e-commerce trends soften. eBay fell 1.5% in premarket action.

Bumble (BMBL) – Bumble lost 6 cents per share for its latest quarter, compared with consensus estimates for a 1 cent per-share profit. However, the dating service operator's revenue topped forecasts as its paying user numbers jumped 20% from a year earlier, and it issued upbeat current-quarter revenue guidance. Bumble gained 1.7% in the premarket.

Sonos (SONO) – Sonos surged 11.6% in premarket trading after it reported a surprise profit of 12 cents per share, with analysts having expected a quarterly loss of 17 cents per share. The maker of home audio equipment also issued strong current-quarter and full-year sales guidance.

Opendoor (OPEN) – Opendoor soared 19.5% in premarket action after reporting it lost 24 cents per share for its latest quarter, 10 cents less than analysts had been projecting. The home buying and selling company also reported better-than-expected revenue, in addition to issuing an upbeat current-quarter sales forecast.