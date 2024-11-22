Money Report

Why some U.S. companies are scaling back DEI programs

By DeLon Thornton,CNBC

At least 350 languages spoken in US homes.
John Lund | Getty Images

Donald Trump's election has left some concerned that his policies could harm diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, especially given some of his outspoken Cabinet picks and his interest in potentially dismantling the Department of Education.

Still, others argue that the pullback may be overstated.

"There are many, many organizations who are still doing diversity, equity and inclusion and said this is not optional for us because we know that it is a business imperative," said Mary-Frances Winters, founder and CEO of The Winters Group.

The challenge remains proving DEI's financial impact. Companies spend an average of $8 billion annually on DEI training, according to the Harvard Kennedy School, but shareholders and board members often question the return on investment, especially amid growing conservative pushback.

Though some companies are pulling back, many still view DEI as essential. The future of these initiatives could depend on how businesses balance social responsibility with shareholder and consumer interests.

DEI became a top priority for U.S. companies after the 2020 protests following George Floyd's murder. Since that year, Fortune 1000 companies committed to promoting racial diversity, pledging more than $340 billion to the cause, according to research by McKinsey Institute.

But in the past couple of years, some of these same companies like Google, Meta, Lowe's and Ford have scaled back their DEI initiatives, citing political pressure, high costs and economic uncertainty.

Watch the video above to find out more about why some companies are pulling back from DEI initiatives.

Copyright CNBC

