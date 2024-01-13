Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Why spot ETFs may be a game changer for bitcoin

By Emily Glass,CNBC

Omer Taha Cetin | Anadolu | Getty Images

The Securities and Exchange Commission's approval of 11 spot bitcoin ETFs this week could be a turning point for cryptocurrency investing.

Ark Invest CEO and Chief Investment Officer Cathie Wood is behind one of the new ETFs. Her firm partnered with 21Shares to launch the ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF.

"We really believe this is an important moment for us to help with the democratization of bitcoin access, giving more people access," Wood told "ETF Edge" on Monday.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The first-ever batch of spot ETFs began trading Thursday. Investor interest in bitcoin leading up to the historic ETF approvals has been on the upswing. As of Friday, the cryptocurrency is up more than 125% in the past 12 months.

As financial firms begin to get more exposure through the new instruments, Wood said, the impact on bitcoin prices will be noticeable. 

"If institutions with trillions of dollars under management just put 0.2[%] or 0.5% in, that could really move the needle," Wood said.

Money Report

news 1 hour ago

‘Taiwan is China's Taiwan': Beijing says Taiwan's ruling party is not representative of popular opinion

Business 2 hours ago

38-year-old took on $218,000 in debt to launch a burger restaurant—it brought in $739,000 just last year

Ophelia Snyder's firm 21.co is heavily involved in the cryptocurrency space. According to its website, the firm "bridges traditional finance and decentralized finance for easy crypto access."

"It's also very much part of a new wave of disruptive technology," the firm's president and co-founder told "ETF Edge."

Snyder contended that bitcoin goes beyond being just a new asset class.

"There's still quite a ways to go in terms of how this actually will interact both with the world at large and sort of our economic systems, as well as, quite frankly, how it will end up interacting with your portfolio," she said. 

Snyder also said the impact that wider bitcoin access could have on the broader market "can't be underestimated."

Disclaimer

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us