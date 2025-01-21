World's biggest sovereign wealth fund warns markets at risk from tariff-fueled inflation

Inflation driven by tariffs is among the biggest market risks in 2025, Nicolai Tangen, head of the world's biggest sovereign wealth fund, said Tuesday.

"I don't think I should give any advice to the U.S., but if you look at the risk to financial markets, I think inflation is for sure one, all driven by tariffs," the CEO of Norges Bank Investment Management told CNBC at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly.