Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

World's biggest sovereign wealth fund warns markets at risk from tariff-fueled inflation

By Jenni Reid,CNBC

Nicolai Tangen, chief executive officer of Norges Bank Investment Management, during a news conference in Oslo, Norway, on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024. Norway’s $1.6 trillion wealth fund added to its bets in the biggest technology companies last year after interest in artificial intelligence drove a surge in the sector.
Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Inflation driven by tariffs is among the biggest market risks in 2025, Nicolai Tangen, head of the world's biggest sovereign wealth fund, said Tuesday.

"I don't think I should give any advice to the U.S., but if you look at the risk to financial markets, I think inflation is for sure one, all driven by tariffs," the CEO of Norges Bank Investment Management told CNBC at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters Decision 2024 California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us