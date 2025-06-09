Money Report

news

WWDC: Apple to announce new iPhone software at annual conference

By Kif Leswing, CNBC

Apple CEO Tim Cook delivers remarks at the start of the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on June 10, 2024 in Cupertino, California. Apple will announce plans to incorporate artificial intelligence (AI) into Apple software and hardware. 
Justin Sullivan | Getty Images

This is CNBC's coverage of Apple's 2025 Worldwide Developer Conference announcements.

What you need to know:

  • Apple is holding its Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday at its headquarters in Cupertino, California.
  • At WWDC, Apple and CEO Tim Cook will announce new versions of its operating systems for iPhones, iPads, Macs and other platforms.
  • The iPhone maker will also update developers and users on changes and improvements to Apple Intelligence, its AI software that has had a rocky first year.
  • Apple doesn't usually release a lot of new hardware at its developer's conference, but the new software and features it reveals will be released for existing hardware in the fall, alongside the company's next iPhone launch.

We're here at Apple Park

Kif Leswing

We're here at Apple Park, the company's campus, alongside thousands of developers, to see what Apple is planning for its next operating systems.

The rainbow-colored stage inside Apple's campus.
Kif Leswing
The campus is set up like it has been for the past few years: Big movie screens are set up in one of the company's four-story atriums. This means that the presentation will likely be pre-recorded, as it has been since the pandemic. Apple CEO Tim Cook is expected to give some remarks before the video starts. — Kif Leswing

Dashboard
