You can earn $150,000 a year and still be considered middle class in 23 U.S. states

In the 1990s, earning six figures was a clear marker of upper-class wealth. Today, it's often just enough to be considered middle class.

In fact, the upper bound of what qualifies as middle class now exceeds $100,000 in every U.S. state, according to a SmartAsset analysis of 2023 income data from the U.S. Census Bureau. The report uses Pew Research's definition of middle class: households earning between two-thirds and double the median income in their state.

That means even a $150,000 salary — once a clear marker of affluence — still lands within the middle-class range in nearly half the country.

Higher costs are eating into bigger paychecks

Wages have risen in recent years, but much of that growth has been offset by higher costs for essentials like housing, food and transportation. Since early 2020, home prices have jumped 52%, food costs are up 30% and overall inflation has climbed 25%, according to consumer price index data.

That helps explain why many six-figure earners say they feel stretched. Two-thirds of middle-class Americans said they were struggling in a 2024 survey from the National True Cost of Living Coalition, and most didn't expect their situation to improve.

To give a sense of how far $150,000 goes, here's a look at the 23 states where that salary still falls within the middle-class range, listed in alphabetical order:

Alaska

Low end of middle class: $57,748

$57,748 High end of middle class: $173,262

$173,262 Median household income: $86,631

Arizona

Low end of middle class: $51,538

$51,538 High end of middle class: $154,630

$154,630 Median household income: $77,315

California

Low end of middle class: $63,674

$63,674 High end of middle class: $191,042

$191,042 Median household income: $95,521

Colorado

Low end of middle class: $61,934

$61,934 High end of middle class: $185,822

$185,822 Median household income: $92,911

Connecticut

Low end of middle class: $61,104

$61,104 High end of middle class: $183,330

$183,330 Median household income: $91,665

Delaware

Low end of middle class: $54,235

$54,235 High end of middle class: $162,722

$162,722 Median household income: $81,361

Hawaii

Low end of middle class: $63,542

$63,542 High end of middle class: $190,644

$190,644 Median household income: $95,322

Illinois

Low end of middle class: $53,532

$53,532 High end of middle class: $160,612

$160,612 Median household income: $80,306

Maryland

Low end of middle class: $65,779

$65,779 High end of middle class: $197,356

$197,356 Median household income: $98,678

Massachusetts

Low end of middle class: $66,565

$66,565 High end of middle class: $199,716

$199,716 Median household income: $99,858

Minnesota

Low end of middle class: $56,718

$56,718 High end of middle class: $170,172

$170,172 Median household income: $85,086

Nevada

Low end of middle class: $50,904

$50,904 High end of middle class: $152,728

$152,728 Median household income: $76,364

New Hampshire

Low end of middle class: $64,552

$64,552 High end of middle class: $193,676

$193,676 Median household income: $96,838

New Jersey

Low end of middle class: $66,514

$66,514 High end of middle class: $199,562

$199,562 Median household income: $99,781

New York

Low end of middle class: $54,725

$54,725 High end of middle class: $164,190

$164,190 Median household income: $82,095

North Dakota

Low end of middle class: $51,012

$51,012 High end of middle class: $153,050

$153,050 Median household income: $76,525

Oregon

Low end of middle class: $53,435

$53,435 High end of middle class: $160,320

$160,320 Median household income: $80,160

Rhode Island

Low end of middle class: $56,642

$56,642 High end of middle class: $169,944

$169,944 Median household income: $84,972

Texas

Low end of middle class: $50,515

$50,515 High end of middle class: $151,560

$151,560 Median household income: $75,780

Utah

Low end of middle class: $62,274

$62,274 High end of middle class: $186,842

$186,842 Median household income: $93,421

Vermont

Low end of middle class: $54,135

$54,135 High end of middle class: $162,422

$162,422 Median household income: $81,211

Virginia

Low end of middle class: $59,948

$59,948 High end of middle class: $179,862

$179,862 Median household income: $89,931

Washington

Low end of middle class: $63,064

$63,064 High end of middle class: $189,210

$189,210 Median household income: $94,605

