You Can Own ‘Racacoonie': A24 Is Auctioning Off ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once' Props and Memorabilia

Some of the biggest props from "Everything Everywhere All at Once" will soon be going once, going twice, sold.

A24 is auctioning off memorabilia from one of the year's top Oscar-nominated films over the next week and a half, with proceeds going to a trio of charities selected by the film's directors, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert.

Among the items available for auction are over a dozen costumes worn in the film, as well as props including the now-iconic "hot dog hands," "Raccacoonie" and the fanny pack worn by best supporting actor nominee Ke Huy Quan's Waymond.

The memorabilia is broken up into three lots, each representing a different aspect of the multiversal film and benefitting a separate charity.

The proceeds from Laundry & Taxes auction will go to the Laundry Workers Center, funds from the In Another Life auction will benefit the Transgender Law Center and sales from the Mementos from the Multiverse auction will go to the Asian Mental Health Project.

The online auction is available to everyone. In order to join, bidders must create an account on the A24 Auctions website and link their credit card.

The auction will run from Feb. 23 until bidding closes at 3 p.m. EST on March 2.

"Everything Everywhere All at Once" is A24's highest grossing film and the first of its movies to earn over $100 million at the box office. It has been nominated for 12 Oscars at the 95th Academy Awards, including best picture, best director, best actress and best original screenplay.

