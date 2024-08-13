‘Your ego is not your amigo': The smart way to negotiate a job offer in today's slowing labor market

Job hunters are facing a slowing labor market, but does that mean they should accept an offer without negotiating items like salary or remote work?

Not necessarily, say career experts.

Falling job growth and rising unemployment have contributed to intensifying job searches and worker pessimism, but what's happening at the macro level may not dictate whether negotiation is out of reach for you.

Consider more micro-level conditions: how your specific industry is performing right now, trends in your geographic region and where you are in your career, says Octavia Goredema, career coach and CEO of Fire Memos, an app for tracking work accomplishments.

Your options and approach to getting a job that meets your preferences will vary based on whether you're "desperately looking for that next opportunity" or "being headhunted out of nowhere," she notes.

Here's how to tackle job negotiations in this current labor landscape.

List your priorities beforehand

Before heading into any conversation with an employer, you need to make a list of your compensation must-haves, "nice-to-haves" and nonnegotiables, says Goredema.

"Get really clear with yourself," she says.

It's important to have your priorities in order ahead of negotiations, says Goredema, noting how a list of needs and wants is unique to every individual.

For example, salary, paid time off or where one works can be top of mind for some people, she says. For others, deal-breakers could include their job title, specific responsibilities, a signing bonus or other perk.

You can use those preferences to filter your job search and to inform your discussions with a prospective employer.

Gather information early

If it's not clear from online research, get clarity early on in the screening process about the parameters of the role, like what the salary range would be or whether they offer flexible work, experts recommend.

You don't want to go through an entire interview process only to be rejected at the end because you asked to work remotely, says HR consultant Stefanie Fackrell.

"You need to be upfront and transparent from that very get-go of the conversation," she says.

But you may want to avoid coming off too strong at first. Take work-from-home flexibility, for example. Rather than express a strong preference for a particular arrangement, you can gently inquire through open-ended questions, says Goredema.

For instance, to ask about a company's return-to-office policies, she suggests using this phrasing in an interview: "There's been so many changes over the past year in terms of preferences on where employees work. What is the company's stance on this right now and looking ahead?"

Then, compare the employer's response to your list of must-haves and nice-to-haves to assess whether it's a role you want to pursue further.

How to counter an offer

If your preferred job arrangement, such as fully remote work, isn't a complete deal-breaker, Goredema encourages you to continue the interview process until you receive a job offer. An offer in hand puts you in a "much stronger" position to negotiate the terms of your employment.

When responding to an offer by proposing your preferred situation, preface with a thank you and a compliment about the opportunity, and emphasize what you're bringing to the table before diving into your request, she says.

It can feel especially daunting to broach the subject if you're an early-career professional, but know that the hiring manager will "fully expect" you to negotiate, Goredema says.

"Do it from a place of positivity, be engaged, be enthusiastic," she says. "Be as authentic as possible. Then say, 'Now, I'd really like to discuss next steps, and that includes compensation,'" or whichever aspect you're negotiating.

Often, the likelihood of success depends on "how badly your employer wants to hire you," she adds. The more a company wants you, the stronger your negotiating power.

Know how far you're willing to go

Be sure to identify how far you're prepared to take a negotiation and what your walk-away point is, Goredema says. "Understand what a win would look like for you," she says.

Imagine every possible answer to your request — a yes, no or maybe — and "think through in advance what your response would be," she says.

You don't want to be seen as difficult or demanding, Goredema cautions, so it's important to demonstrate upbeat professionalism in a negotiation.

Fackrell urges job applicants to set "realistic expectations" in this "very, very competitive" labor market. If you're excited about a company, the role and where it could take you in your career, she advises against turning down an offer over a few thousand dollars in compensation if salary is your top priority.

"It is an employer's market," Fackrell says. "Your ego is not your amigo."

