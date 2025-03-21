PG&E requests another rate hike, 7th in just over a year

Two days after PG&E announced an across-the-board credit for residential customers, the utility is requesting yet another rate hike, NBC Bay Area has learned.

If approved, it would mark the seventh PG&E rate hike since the beginning of 2024. Two have yet to take effect.

If regulators approve the latest request, customer rates would increase an average of $5.50 a month starting next year.

Since the start of 2024, average yearly rates are about $440 higher and have doubled since 2022.

In a statement, PG&E cited a need to protect investors from the potential risks of doing business in California amid concerns about inflation and supply-chain issues.