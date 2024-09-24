Food & Drink

SF, Oakland among top US cities for vegans, vegetarians, WalletHub says

By NBC Bay Area staff

Elena Zapishnaya

Two Bay Area cities made the top 15 in one consumer site's ranking of the best cities for vegans and vegetarians.

San Francisco snagged the No.7 spot, and Oakland landed at No. 13 in WalletHub's list of the most vegetarian-and-vegan-friendly U.S. cities.

The personal-finance website released the ranking Tuesday ahead of World Vegetarian Day on Oct. 1 and World Vegan Day on Nov. 1. Around 6% of U.S. adults are vegan or vegetarian, which works out to more than 15.7 million people, WalletHub says.

WalletHub's criteria for determining its rankings included indicators ranging from a city's share of restaurants serving meatless options to the cost of groceries for vegetarians to the number of salad shops per capita.

The top 20:

  1. Los Angeles, CA
  2. Orlando, FL
  3. Portland, OR
  4. San Diego, CA
  5. Seattle, WA
  6. Austin, TX
  7. San Francisco, CA
  8. Miami, FL
  9. Phoenix, AZ
  10. Tampa, FL
  11. New York, NY
  12. Washington, DC
  13. Oakland, CA
  14. Las Vegas, NV
  15. Chicago, IL
  16. Atlanta, GA
  17. Madison, WI
  18. Houston, TX
  19. Sacramento, CA
  20. San Antonio, TX

San Francisco has the most community-supported agriculture programs (per square root of population), WalletHub noted.

Two more Bay Area cities were much farther down the list of 100: Fremont was ranked at No. 75 and San Jose landed at No. 77.

Find the full report and rankings on the WalletHub site.

