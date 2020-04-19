Shake Shack

Shake Shack Returning $10 Million Government Loan Meant for Small Businesses

With the Paycheck Protection Program already out of money, the hipster burger chain says other restaurateurs need its loan more than it does

WRC_0000000017980724_1200x675_890897475628.jpg
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Shake Shack, one of several large restaurant chains that got federal loans through the coronavirus stimulus law meant to help small businesses, said Sunday night that it is giving all $10 million back.

The New York-based hipster-favorite burger company is among more than a dozen companies with revenues in the hundreds of millions that are reported to have received money from the Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, which set aside $349 billion in the stimulus law called the CARES Act to help small businesses keep their workers on the payroll. Less than two weeks after it started, the program has already run out of money, NBC News reports.

In a statement Sunday night on LinkedIn, Danny Meyer, Shake Shack's founder and CEO of its parent company, CEO Union Square Hospitality Group, and Randy Garutti, Shake Shack's CEO, said the company pursued the loans because the law stipulated that it was open to any restaurant business with no more than 500 employees — which describes Shake Shack's more than 150 individual U.S. restaurants.

Business

unemployment Apr 17

California’s Unemployment Rate Soars, But Worst Yet to Come

Business Apr 16

Bay Area Business Owners React to Small Business Loan Money Running Out

But they said they had no idea that the fund would dry up so quickly, and after they were able to secure separate funding last week, "we've decided to immediately return the entire $10 million" so restaurants that "need it most can get it now."

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

Shake Shackcoronaviruspandemic
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us