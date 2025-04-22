politics

‘It's a scary time': Stock market continues dismal month

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

President Donald Trump’s growing calls to unseat Jerome Powell, the chairman of the federal reserve, is now costing American investors trillions of dollars.

And stock-watchers are worried it’s only going to get worse.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Trump does not officially have the power to do that, the Fed is meant to be independent of the executive branch, but the fight is enough to further rattle the stock markets.

The Dow fell another 970 points Monday, with investors saying they're worried about what might happen next.

Business and tech reporter Scott Budman has more in video player above.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

politicsDonald TrumpMoney
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us