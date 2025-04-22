‘It's a scary time': Stock market continues dismal month

President Donald Trump’s growing calls to unseat Jerome Powell, the chairman of the federal reserve, is now costing American investors trillions of dollars.

And stock-watchers are worried it’s only going to get worse.

Trump does not officially have the power to do that, the Fed is meant to be independent of the executive branch, but the fight is enough to further rattle the stock markets.

The Dow fell another 970 points Monday, with investors saying they're worried about what might happen next.

