Stock market tanks as recession concerns grow

The stock market tanked Monday, along with many people’s 401(k) accounts, after President Donald Trump didn’t rule out the possibility of recession.

The Dow dropped 890 points, the latest single-day drop since 2022, and Nasdaq suffered the worst day since September 2022.

The stock market does not like uncertainty and it doesn't like inflation. Higher prices, after all, keep people from having extra money to invest.

Mixed messages from the White House on tariffs and where the economy goes from here led to a wide spread selloff.

