What to Know About Tax Deadlines, Filing Assistance

Many Californians this year have an extra month to file federal and state income tax returns. But the extra time is due in part to what may be a more complicated process.

The series of winter storms that battered the state cost people tax preparation time and maybe even some money. To help victims recover, the IRS extended the deadline for those affected to May 15.

This year also brought the loss of some pandemic-era credits. TurboTax accountant Lisa Greene-Lewis explains.

"There are those provisions that were good for 2021 that were expanded through the American Rescue Plan, and those provisions either reverted back to pre-American Rescue Plan or totally went away," Greene-Lewis said. "For instance, the child tax credit that was expanded to up to $3,600. That’s going back to $2,000."

TurboTax and other agencies offer options for free tax advice. TurboTax has experts and some preparation for customers at no cost if you file by March 31. H&R Block offers free online filing for students through the IRS.

Taxpayers also can get help through the Volunteer Tax Assistance and Tax Counseling for the Elderly programs at ftb.ca.gov/help.

NBC Bay Area/Telemundo 48 also has a phone bank to help viewers file taxes. It's open Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 800-548-4884.