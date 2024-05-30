Technology

South Bay techies launch Tesla Cybertruck-powered coffee shop

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Talk about a very Silicon Valley creation. A couple of former South Bay tech workers quit their jobs to launch a Tesla Cybertruck-powered coffee shop.

The cybertrucks certainly turn heads anywhere they are seen, but one in particular is perking up the morning commute as it serves coffee brewed right from the truck itself.

Cinthia Pimentel has more about Moonwake Coffee Roasters in the video above.

