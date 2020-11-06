Tesla Tequila: Elon Musk's April Fools Joke Comes Alive for $250, Sells Out Quick

Want to get your hands on that electric bottle of Tesla Tequila? Well, now you can -- but it’ll cost you.

What started out as an April Fools joke is now making Elon Musk bank. The idea of Tesla Tequila first came in April 2018 when Musk posted a picture on Twitter of himself passed out, holding a sign that read, “bankwupt.”

Elon was found passed out against a Tesla Model 3, surrounded by "Teslaquilla" bottles, the tracks of dried tears still visible on his cheeks.



This is not a forward-looking statement, because, obviously, what's the point?



Happy New Month! pic.twitter.com/YcouvFz6Y1 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 1, 2018

“Elon was found passed out against a Tesla Model 3, surrounded by ‘Teslaquilla’ bottles, the tracks of dried tears still visible on his cheeks,” Musk said on Twitter.

A 750ml lighting bolt-shaped bottle described as, “an exclusive, premium 100% de agave tequila añejo aged in French oak barrels,” ran at $250 before it sold out on its official site.

Those that were able to get their hands on it, quickly took to eBay listing it everywhere from $300 to over a whopping $6,000.

Tesla Tequila started as an @elonmusk April Fool’s Day joke, then went on sale for $250/bottle.



Now, sold out and going for crazy money on eBay. pic.twitter.com/2P9cH3RuPk — scott budman (@scottbudman) November 6, 2020

Musk has yet to say when the company will restock and if prices will change. Consumers are limited to just two bottles and shipments can only be made to 31 states in the U.S.