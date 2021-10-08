The Nintendo Switch OLED Goes on Sale Friday: What You Need to Know

The newest Nintendo Switch is now available for purchase.

The Nintendo Switch OLED was released Friday and boasts a larger screen, more storage, improved kickstand and better sound quality than the earlier iteration, according to the video game company.

The latest addition to Nintendo’s console line replaces the old Switch LCD screen with an OLED display, which boasts a sharper image, consumes less power and is more durable.

The OLED version’s 7-inch screen is larger than the 6.2-inch version on the original Switch model. It also doubles the onboard storage to 64 GB.

Like the original Switch, the OLED version features Joy-Con controllers that snap onto the device for handheld use, and a dock that lets you connect the system to your TV for console use.

The Nintendo Switch OLED is available in two color sets: a white set, which has white Joy-Con controllers, a black main unit and a white dock, and a neon red/blue set, which has neon red and blue Joy-Con controllers, a black main unit and a black dock. The console retails for $349.99 and is available for purchase at major retailers like Target, GameStop, BestBuy and Amazon.

But for those hoping to get their hands on one soon, it may not be so easy.

Due to high demand and preorders, many retailers are already sold out, with no indication of when they will be restocked. However, the console has popped up on auction sites like eBay for upwards of $650.

For those who started playing Animal Crossing: New Horizons after its release in March, the Nintendo Switch blockbuster was more than just a game. For many, it was a “mental health lifesaver” as it helped them pass time and connect with friends while isolating during the pandemic.

The original Nintendo Switch was released in 2017 and has been highly successful for the gaming giant, particularly since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Sales of the “Animal Crossing: New Horizons” game exclusively for Switch made the company 428% more in profit between April and June 2020 than they made in the same quarter the year before.

To date, Nintendo says it has sold more than 85 million units of the original Switch versions.