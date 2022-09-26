Elon Musk

Deposition of Elon Musk Set to Start in Twitter Lawsuit

Twitter sued the Tesla CEO after he tried to back out of deal to buy the SF-based company for $44B

By Ginger Conejero Saab

FILE - Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks before unveiling the Model Y at Tesla's design studio in Hawthorne, Calif., March 14, 2019.
Jae C. Hong/AP (File)

Elon Musk, the world's richest man, was set to be deposed Monday by Twitter's attorneys in what will set the stage for their October battle in court.

As of Sunday, it was unclear whether or not Musk would be at the deposition in person. It was scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, with the possibility it could extend into Wednesday.

In April, Twitter’s board of directors accepted Musk’s offer to buy the company for $44 billion, or $54.20 per share. Musk indicated in July that he wanted to back out of the deal, alleging the San Francisco-based social media platform has more spam and bot accounts than it acknowledges.

Twitter alleges Musk is using the spam-bot issue to scrap the deal because it has become more expensive for him personally given the sharp drop in Tesla’s stock price. The company

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The company sued Musk in July, looking to force him to carry through with the acquisition.

The battle for Twitter, at times, unfolded on the platform itself, with Musk tweeting about the company. It's not quite clear to what extent those tweets will be used against him.

This article tagged under:

Elon MuskTechnologyTwitterLawsuit
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us