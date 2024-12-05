UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson fatally shot outside investor's conference in NYC

The chief executive of UnitedHealthcare was fatally shot on Wednesday morning outside of the New York Hilton hotel in what police describe to be a "premeditated, preplanned targeted attack."

Brian Thompson was caught on surveillance video heading to the United Health Group's investors conference when a gunman appeared in a dark jacket with a gray backpack and fired multiple rounds.

Thompson, 50, was walking down the street before the gunman opened fire behind him.

"It does seem that he's proficient in the use of firearms, as he was able to clear the malfunctions pretty quickly," said New York Police Department Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny.

Police have since released a photo of the shooting where they were seen at a nearby store before the attack.

Thompson arrived in New York on Monday from Minnesota to attend the investor conference, which has since been canceled.

"Brian was a wonderful person with a big heart who lived life to the fullest. He will be greatly missed by everybody," said Paulette Thompson, Brian's wife.

UnitedHealthcare is the county's largest private health insurance company, making up part of the UnitedHealth Group.

Thompson was named CEO of the insurance company in April 2021 and has been with the partner company since 2004. He was previously the CEO of UnitedHealthcare's movement program and Medicare and retirement branches.

The incident is still being investigated, and officials are searching through Thompson's belongings to see if he had any known enemies.